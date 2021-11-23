Jorge Bárcenas dedicates a romantic message to Victoria de Marichalar

Victoria de Marichalar could not be happier next to Jorge Bárcenas. The infant daughter of the infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar found love two years ago and, since then, she has not separated from the DJ again. Together they have given us their funniest images but also the most romantic, like the ones that have starred this weekend. Victoria and Jorge topped the exclusive guest list who attended a mega-party that was held in Madrid. They put on their circus-inspired costumes and enjoyed this unique evening that brought together numerous influencers, such as María Pombo and her husband, Pablo Castellano, Laura Escanes, María Fernández-Rubíes … Felipe VI’s niece shared it. He had a great time dancing with his great friends, Tomás Páramo and María García de Jaime, to the rhythm of the music played by Jorge.

Victoria and Jorge posed before the camera of the most complicit and in love, showing that they are living one of the most beautiful stages of their life. “I could not not upload these two photons @jorgebarcenas_ Which one do you like the most 1 or 2?” Asked the daughter of the Infanta Elena to her followers when she shared several images in which she went out with her boyfriend. Among the comments many compliments could be read referring to the good couple they make, the love they give off, the looks with which words are unnecessary … but, without a doubt, the DJ’s comment has been the most applauded. “I stay with you“He has written publicly declaring his love for his girl.

If a few days ago it caused a sensation showing her most sexy and daring image With her spectacular blue velvet dress, on this occasion Victoria de Marichalar became the center of attention for her originality. The infant daughter of the Infanta Elena opted for a dress in red, blue and gold tones with a corset and cape, but what attracted the most attention was her hairstyle: an elaborate updo with braids and twists that reminded us of the looks that have on occasion brought world-renowned singers. We refer to Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Camila Cabello or Rosalía, who are fans of this type of hairstyles and the so-called baby hair, that is, the hairs that grow on the sides and around the face. In her case, she also gave it a very flamenco touch by making small curls with them. Have you been inspired by any of these singers for your beauty look?

