Johnny Depp’s troubles that have deteriorated his career – Film and TV – Culture

58-year-old American actor, Johnny Depp, recognized for his roles in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Charile and the chocolate factory’ or ‘The young scissorhands’, faces one of the most critical moments of his career.

This is assured by specialized media and critics of the entertainment industry, who have documented that for several years Depp has suffered a decline due to couple issues that today affect his work.

Is about legal problems for the divorce with his ex-partner Amber Heard. The actress also denounced Depp alleging that he had physically and verbally abused her, apparently under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Depp denied those accusations and after tensions in the courts, they reached an agreement and communicated that everything was settled. However, years later, in 2018, Heard wrote an editorial in ‘The Washington Post’ in which he returned to accuse the actor of mistreatment.

In addition to the above, Depp had to fight another battle that according to him is ‘defamatory’ because the newspaper ‘The Sun’ said the actor was a “wife abuser”. Last November, a judge found that he denied the claim considering that the media’s words were based on what Heard said.

In any case, the effects that these problems have produced on the acclaimed actor’s career are already beginning to show. In a surprising decision for many followers, Warner Bros dispensed with Depp for the third part of the film Fantastic animals.

Likewise, some connoisseurs of the Hollywood show scene say that Depp would have lost other roles for the judicial problems that fall against you.

