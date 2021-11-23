Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard is ‘the budget version’ of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Johnny depp are two of the most important figures of Hollywood and this last time they have been in the world media for their separations and legal conflicts that each one has with their ex-partners.

On the one hand Angelina has had some custody problems with Brad Pitt, and was recently seen in the apartment of her ex, the actor from Trainspotting Jonny Lee Miller.

Depp, for its part, has been in the eye of the hurricane due to its mediatic and judicialized separation with the actress Amber heard.

Angelina Jolie

Johnny Depp and Angelina together?

For the unfamiliar of show business, Johnny and Angelina worked together on the 2010 film, The Tourist. The romantic thriller witnessed their red-hot chemistry, and Depp was also reportedly drawn personally to Jolie’s spark. However, the actor married the Aquaman actress, Amber heard and Angelina, at the time, he was also dating Brad Pitt.

But now both Angelina Jolie and Johnny depp they are single.

Iconic actor Johnny Depp has suffered the loss of employment contracts after his controversial separation and accusations of violence

The actor from Pirates of the Caribbean feels that it is the perfect time for them to meet. A Globe report even suggests that Johnny could never stop falling in love with Angie since their union in The Tourist. In fact, they say that he feels that Amber heard I was just a poor version of the actress Maleficent.

Amber Heard has fought a tough legal battle following her split from Depp

According to sources: “Johnny has openly said that one of his biggest regrets in life was settling for the cheap version of Angie when he dated Amber.”

And regarding the current sentimental situation of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow they say that “He has by no means given up on love. He’s incredibly picky and reserved these days, and that’s a very important thing he shares with Angie. “

And they add that “Angie and Johnny have a lot of battle scars and are still tough as hell, so many of their mutual friends think they would be perfect for each other.”