Johnny Depp and Michael Caine to be honored in Karlovy Vary | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival, which this year celebrates its 55th edition, will award honorary awards to Johnny Depp and Michael Caine in recognition of their extensive acting careers.

“We are proud to welcome an icon of contemporary cinema to the Festival. We admire Depp’s work and are excited to award him this distinction,” said the event’s artistic director, Karel Och, and its executive director, Krystof Mucha, in a statement. issued today.

With more than ninety performances and a dozen productions behind him, Depp, who made his debut on the big screen as a victim of Freddy Krueger in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), became an icon of his generation by giving life charismatic characters like Jack Saparrow in the blockbuster “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.

At 58, the American has three Oscar nominations for his roles in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003), “Finding Neverland” (2004) and “Sweeney Todd” (2007).

It was for his performance in this latest feature film that he won his first and only Golden Globe, awards in which he has accumulated another nine nominations.

Along with the Karlovy Vary distinction, Johnny Depp will also receive the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival next September, in recognition of his professional career and contributions to the world of cinema.

The actor will be awarded in the middle of one of the most controversial chapters of his career, since both Disney and Warner stopped working with him after the British Justice convicted him in 2020 of mistreating his ex-wife Amber Heard.

On the other hand, the Karlovy Vary Festival, which this year will be held from August 20 to 28, will present an honorary Crystal Globe to actor Michael Caine at its opening ceremony.

Throughout his career, the 88-year-old Briton, one of the living legends of cinema, has been awarded the Oscar for best supporting actor twice, in 1986 for “Hannah and Her Sisters” and in 1999 for ” The Cider House Rules “, and won the Golden Globe three times (1983, 1988 and 1998).

Considered a cult actor, Caine has appeared in more than 150 films of a wide variety of genres, including titles such as “Alfie” (1966), “Sleuth” (1972), “Little Voice” (1998) or ” The Dark Knight “(2008).

In this way, Johnny Depp and Michael Caine join Ethan Hawke, announced last week, as the personalities of the world of cinema that will be honored at the 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.