JLo and Ben Affleck’s daughters are like best friends

Ben affleck and Jennifer Lopez They resumed their relationship almost 17 years after leaving on hiatus His passionate romance from the early 2000’s. Things are different now, as everyone has children from their past relationships; JLo is the mother of twins Emme and Max, while Ben is the father of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The children have begun to live together and little by little they are forming bondsEspecially Emme and Seraphina, who have managed to connect and are arguably confidantes. This could be because they are almost the same age, Emme Muñiz is 13 years old and Seraphina Rose is only a year younger.

© GrosbyGroup Ben Affleck with Emme Muñiz and Seraphina Rose on an outing to Universal Studios a few weeks ago

Interestingly, the girls are going through the same growth stage, in which they are trying different styles through which they express themselves. Perhaps Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet, 15, is no longer on the same page and is interested in things about girls her age or even older, while Samuel, nine, and Max Muñiz, 13, could get to share certain interests. But without a doubt, Emme has found in Seraphine a great companion.

Both have left the childish side behind and are shaping up to their stage teen. Emme has been seen with very short hair, in addition to wearing it with a blue tint, while Seraphine sports a cut pixie. Regarding their style, the girls share a similar look with a style grunge. Girls have added items such as baggy pants, T-shirts to their wardrobes oversized, oversized sweatshirts, cardigans and more items that were trending in the nineties.

© GrosbyGroup The paparazzi caught when Seraphina and Emme were dropped off at their school

A few days ago, the girls were photographed arriving at school together. It seems that Seraphina would be helping Emme acclimatize to her new school, after leaving her college and her old friends in Miami. So far, it has not been confirmed that the couple has already found her ‘love nest’ in Los Angeles, but JLo is known to own a large estate in Beverly Hills.

According to a source close to the couple, Ben and Jennifer are “madly in love” and hope their children get along better and better. To enjoy the last days before the five of them return to class, they have organized all kinds of activities. Last Friday, they went to see the play Hamilton at the Pantages Theater. The couple was accompanied by twins Max and Emme Muñiz, as well as Violet Affleck and Seraphina Affleck, as well as the actor’s mother, Christine Boldt. On Saturday, the group went to The Magic Castle, and this outing was joined by Samuel.