Jennifer Lopez’s former publicist says wedding to Ben Affleck is coming soon

Two lovebirds! At last someone close to Jennifer Lopez to assure that soon there will be wedding with Ben affleck. Undoubtedly, the couple – who for the second time bets on love – are the focus of attention in the entertainment world this 2021.

They capture all eyes: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will have a wedding

There is no doubt that they are the couple of the year and, for months, since their romance was confirmed, they have constantly been all the eyes of the world press. While his followers do not stop reacting to this love story, his closest ones assure that they are very close to realizing their great dream of getting married.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck are already looking at their life in perspective and, therefore, is that the wedding It seems that it will be all a fact. According to statements by the former publicist of JLo In the media, the actor is the one who would already be shouting from the rooftops that he will soon make the proposal to his beloved.

As has been speculated, the couple could take the big step in the relationship very soon and move on to the next stage. The same source assures that the lovebirds couple, this time, want to establish themselves well after so many years.

Although their “engagement is just around the corner,” the source recently revealed, it appears that Ben and Jennifer went jewelry trading together during a romantic getaway they did in Italy.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, are you waiting for the right moment?

Rumors of wedding They are ringing louder and louder and the bells are waiting to ring. It is worth remembering that the first marriage rumor came to light when Ben aflleck He would propose to JLO on his 52nd birthday that they celebrated together.

Although that did not happen as speculated, the former JLo publicist confirmed that the idea remains firm. As if that were not enough, it was also indicated that “it is no secret” that the singer “wants to get married.”

On Ben’s part, there are also very sincere feelings and really wanting this love story to finally have a happy ending. In fact, on some occasion, the actor confessed that this time it did not escape him since for him: “he still feels that Jennifer was the one who escaped.”

Whether or not they formalize with a weddingWhat is certain is that Ben and JLo have already planned to move in together. In fact, they are both looking for a house in Los Angeles and, in this regard, it was said that: “Ben and Jen are looking to buy a mega million dollar mansion to call their mansion.”

Do you think this time Jennifer Lopez will have his wedding dreamed of Ben affleck?