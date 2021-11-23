Jennifer Lopez’s former publicist says wedding to Ben Affleck is coming soon

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
29

Two lovebirds! At last someone close to Jennifer Lopez to assure that soon there will be wedding with Ben affleck. Undoubtedly, the couple – who for the second time bets on love – are the focus of attention in the entertainment world this 2021.

They capture all eyes: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will have a wedding

There is no doubt that they are the couple of the year and, for months, since their romance was confirmed, they have constantly been all the eyes of the world press. While his followers do not stop reacting to this love story, his closest ones assure that they are very close to realizing their great dream of getting married.

