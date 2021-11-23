Jennifer Lopez dressed as a wedding! This is what the ‘Diva of the Bronx’ would look like on the altar with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez ignites social media with a bridal look in social networks that has stolen our hearts, as we suspect that it is a sign that will soon walk down the aisle with her new boyfriend; Ben affleckWe are surprised how beautiful the famous singer looks!

Wedding at the door? Know the photograph with which the interpreter of ‘On the floor’ convinced all her followers that she’s ready to say ‘Yes I accept’ to his love from the past.

The bridal look that JLO showed off on social networks

Through her Instagram account Jennifer shared some images and a video in which showed off her outfit for the American Music Awards, the celeb bet on a elegant mini veil, with a floral embroidery, plus a played with a lot of volume, on a low bun.

Also chose a dress corset, with a puffy tulle skirt and princess cut, that favored her silhouette, a look that she complemented with lace-up ankle boots, glossy finish, plus a lot of platform.

Her outfit was for the purpose of presenting one of her new singles. For the movie ‘Marry me’, in which he will work with the Colombian singer Maluma and the american actor Owen Wilso. We are eager to hear your new job in this film!

We love that the businesswoman shows us how versatile she is when combine and try styles, in addition to the illusion that makes us think about the possible wedding next to his old love; Affleck. You believe that Bennifer will soon arrive at the altar?