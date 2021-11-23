Jennifer Lawrence “traumatized” because her nude images “will always exist on the internet”

In September 2014 there was a massive hack by hackers who stole millions of files from iCloud, including several nude photos that Jennifer Lawrence had on her phone. In addition to the actress, other stars – most of them women – such as Kirsten Dunst, Rihanna, Kate Upton, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian or Cara Delevingne were victims of this assault on intimacy.

About to release her new film, the comedy Do not look up, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence has been saddened by that event. In a recent interview he just declared: “” Anyone can see my naked body without my consent, at any time of the day. In fact, someone just republished them in France. It’s terrible. My trauma will exist forever. “

The actress, who is currently pregnant with her first child With her husband Cooke Maroney, she continues to work unstoppably. On December 10, the comedy Don’t look up will premiere, which will hit Netflix on December 24, and is immersed in the next projects by Paolo Sorrentino and Adam McKay, who will see the light of day in 2022, as their baby.

On Don’t look up plays an Astronomical graduate student who discovers an orbiting comet in the solar system, which is on a direct collision course with Earth. When he tells his teacher, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, the two panic and start a hilarious and surreal race to sound the alarm to the leaders and prevent the extinction of humanity.

