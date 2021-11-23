Jennifer Lawrence smoked marijuana to record with Meryl Streep on ‘Don’t Look Up’ | Famous

The satire comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’ brings together a cast of renowned actors such as Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl streep, Jonah Hill, Cate blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence, so everyone in the movie sought to do their best work.
In the film it is discovered that an asteroid is approaching Earth and its collision with the planet would be catastrophic, so Dr. Kate Dibiasky, played by Lawrence, and fellow astronomer Dr. Randall Mindy, played by DiCaprio, seek to warn him. to the government about this danger.
As Lawrence’s character is described as a laid-back, marijuana-loving scientist, when she arrives at the White House to explain the situation to Meryl Streep, who is the President of the United States, she smokes a little to calm herself down.
Jennifer Lawrence high on set
Given this, the actress confessed to Yahoo! Entertainment in a round of questions that in a scene where he had to share a camera with Meryl Streep, he proposed to the director that to give his character more realism he could smoke marijuana before filming.
The director confessed that the absence of dialogue that had to be improvised allowed the actress to be drugged on set. However, Lawrence confessed that her condition made her an easy target for her recording colleagues, since in her condition it was easy for them to tease her and everyone “tease her.”
The actress also clarified that she was not pregnant at the time, as she only revealed in September that she is expecting a child with her husband Cooke Maroney. In addition, in a Netflix press release, the actress assured that she also did her part to research and meet scientists to play the role of an astrologer:
“I spoke with a brilliant astrologer named Amy Mainzer. What interested me the most was to know what the world is like for a female astrologer, since they are so outnumbered (relative to men). That helped shape Kate’s personality, how she dresses, how she behaves. I tried to learn about astronomy too. “
This is not the first time that a story related to the actress and the consumption of weed has come to light. In 2015, he admitted on the Watch What Happens Live program that before attending an Oscars ceremony he smoked a marijuana pipe, although he did not say what year it was.
Jennifer Lawrence returns to the screens after a short break that was taken after the 2019 premiere of ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’. ‘Don’t Look Up’ premieres on Netflix on December 24 and in theaters on December 10.