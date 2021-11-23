Jennifer Lawrence smoked marijuana to get into character in ‘Don’t Look Up’

‘The bright side of things’, ‘The great American scam’, ‘Mother!’ … Now we know how Jennifer Lawrence has achieved such an interesting career in such a short time: she is a method actress who takes her performances to the end. So when she saw that her character in her new movie had to be smoked … she decided to smoke marijuana herself while filming.

Lawrence has told it with Adam McKay, the director of ‘Do not look up’, the film that the actress stars in with Leonardo DiCaprio and that can be seen on Netflix from December 24. “Can I count it?”McKay asked in a colloquium echoed by Yahoo. “I think so, but no one tells my mother-in-law”the actress replied.

Turns out Jennifer Lawrence asked Adam McKay for permission to smoke before doing a scene with Meryl Streep, who plays the president of the United States in this apocalyptic satire in which two scientists have to warn the world that a large meteorite is approaching Earth. “Because my character was placed in the movie”explains the actress.

“Jen said to me: ‘Are you going to make me improvise something?’. Which is something we always do. And I said, ‘No, you can get high'”, relates the director of ‘The great bet’ and ‘The vice of power’. “He kept looking at the script and said: “I just want to say: Hey Jen, I think I just came up with a monologue for you.” And I would look at Jen and think, I can’t do it. It would be too cruel.. So I left you alone “.

Lawrence has explained that at that time she was not yet pregnant, something she announced this September: she is expecting her first child with her husband, the gallery owner Cooke Maroney. She also said that Jonah Hill was going on the set assuring her that Mark Rylance was angry with her: “It was an easy target. Everyone was picking on me. I guess because I was high. It’s easy to mess with someone high “. But how much did you smoke on this recording?

Lawrence, Dicaprio, Streep, Hill, Rylance … they are not the only names of an impressive cast. There’s also Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley. ‘Don’t Look Up’ will open in select theaters on December 10.

Lawrence the stoner

Jennifer Lawrence has been talking naturally about her marijuana use for years. In 2015, he admitted that he had smoked a puff from a hookah before an Oscars ceremony.. In 2017 he told Adam Sandler in a conversation for Variety that on the set of ‘The Hunger Games’ Woody Harrelson caught his attention because of the amount he smoked. “Oh my gosh, it’s like that time Woody Harrelson told me, ‘Slow down Jen, this is not Jamaica'”, he recounted. “That was how long I was … about 21 or 22. I couldn’t believe I had beaten Woody Harrelson smoking. It was a very strong moment.”. “He’s strong, yeah. I’ve been with that guy.”Sandler agreed.

And in 2018 he told the Howard Stern show that he once smoked marijuana at an Ellen DeGeneres birthday party. The marijuana, given to her by rappers, was stronger than what she had tried until then and, in his own words, he transported her “to a different universe”.