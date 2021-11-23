Jennifer Lawrence remembers being excited to meet Ariana Grande on the set of “Don’t Look Up”

!Jennifer Lawrence proved to be a huge fan of Ariana Grande!

The Oscar winner shared her love for her “Don’t Look Up” co-star in an interview with Variety nearly a month before the Netflix movie was released, telling the outlet that “she became the winner of the radio contest “upon meeting the” thank u, next “singer.

“She can’t make bad music. Since then I have reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande. I was the winner of the radio contest,” said the 31-year-old “Silver Linings Playbook” actress.

“She was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just walked into her hotel room and sat down. I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, ‘Do you live here? ‘ “

Grande, 28, has a small role on “Don’t Look Up” and also recorded an original song with her co-star Kid Cudi for the movie titled “Just Look Up.”

Great actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry and Lance Norris round out the star-studded cast of the Adam McKay-directed film.

Lawrence also recently spoke about Hill’s role in the film, telling Vanity Fair that he improvised several lines that made it to the final cut.

“He’s the worst,” Lawrence said of Hill’s character, adding that it was “very difficult to film with Jonah and not ruin the laugh take after take.”

“We once spent a whole day on him just improving the insults towards me. It was amazing. He and Meryl are the only ones who should do that kind of improv,” she said, adding, “He’s a master of comedy. We all did. some things, but not as good as Jonah. “

“Don’t Look Up” will premiere in select theaters on December 10 and on Netflix beginning December 24.