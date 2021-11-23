Jennifer Lawrence: “I felt that people didn’t like me just because of my existence.”

The last four movies starring Jennifer Lawrence (Mother !, Red Sparrow, Passengers and Dark phoenix) were neither critical nor box office hits. Something very far from what the Oscar winner had previously harvested.

Moreover, the actress herself now recognizes that part of these results is related to her own work, although she also put on the table that the impression of other people has strongly affected her.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence posited that at one point he felt he “couldn’t do anything right.”

“He was not pushing the quality that he should have had. I just think everyone had gotten tired of me. I had gotten tired of myself. He had just reached a point where he couldn’t do anything right. If he was walking a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t he run?’ ”He explained.

“I think I have been pleasing people for most of my life. Working made me feel like no one could be mad at me. He agreed and said, ‘Okay, I’ll say yes, we will. Nobody is angry. ‘ But then I felt like I got to a point where people didn’t like me just because of my existence. So that shook my idea that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul, “he added.

The actress’ next film will be the sci-fi satire Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay and due out on Netflix in December.