Jennifer Aniston presents the second official collection of ‘Friends’

After the success of the series’ first collection of clothing and merchandising ‘Friends launched this summer by some of its main characters, it has again been Jennifer Aniston the one that has announced again that The second collection on the famous series is already in stores, with new t-shirts, sweatshirts, bags and mugs. If in August famous phrases heard in the first three seasons were chosen, now the slogans correspond to seasons 4, 5 and 6, such as the anthology “My eyes” (“My eyes”), by Phoebe, when she discovers with tremendous surprise that Monica and Chandler have an affair.

The actress who played the endearing Rachel Green has shared on his Instagram account a video in which he is wearing a black t-shirt with the classic ‘Pivot, pivot, pivot’ (translated by a ‘Girad, girad, girad’ in the Spanish series) and that corresponds to the funny moment when Chandler and Rachel try to help Ross up his new sofa to his house and he despairs yelling at them.

Fans of that famous scene can now wear it proudly on their chest, for 27 euros, in a T-shirt version, and for 44 euros, in a sweatshirt version.

Other slogans in this new collection, which will be sold for four weeks, are “You Fell Asleep ?!” or the mythical ‘The routine’

‘Friends’, which ended its 10 years on NBC television in 2004 (the pilot premiered on September 22, 1994), was one of the most popular television shows of the 1990s and found a new life on the platforms. digital, where it is one of the most watched programs in the world.

Last May, HBO premiered the long-awaited special in which the actors of the mythical ‘sitcom’ met again to the delight of millions of fans on the original set, where they were interviewed by James Corden.