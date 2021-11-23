Javier Alarcón exploded due to the elimination of Cruz Azul

Rogelio Funes Mori, Maximiliano Meza and Vincent Janssen embittered Blue Cross at the Azteca Stadium. Rayados de Monterrey won the reclassification duel 4-1 and fired the capital’s team from Scream Mexico Opening 2021 of the MX League. There will be no defense of the title and there will be a lot to work towards next 2022.

At a press conference, Juan Reynoso He made no excuses and stood up for what happened on the Coloso de Santa Úrsula playing field. The people of Monterrey were superior and that is why they kept the ticket to the Liguilla. But the anger in the fans can still be sniffed in the networks …

Showing his fanaticism, Javier Alarcón took the floor. With a video on his YouTube channel, the journalist analyzed the elimination of those from La Noria and did not hide his thoughts about it: “Surely they will be finding the same reflections to explain this Cruz Azul debacle.”

“An unhappy, shameful end, a cowardly team that actually ends up being swept away by Monterrey. Whoever says otherwise has been confused. You have to tell the new leaders that they have to believe it, this team is always there to fight and not to achieve a bell after two decades and then end up falling like kids, “he said before elaborating on the reasons for the elimination.