James Gunn clarifies which stories are canon of Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU after a new attraction opens at Disney World

What is canon and what is not? The debate is the never ending story in all the famous franchises: MCU, Star Wars … It does not matter, there is always debate about what is within what is accepted as the main trunk and what is outside it. It even applies to attractions!

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has made it clear on Twitter that Disney’s latest attraction (yes, attraction) is not part of the MCU canon and what is “in his own universe“which means that Marvel fans shouldn’t take the story and the Easter eggs they hear and see too seriously.

Before you laugh (that would be totally justified), the attractions of franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars for example include stories and sets that do not always match the movies and series. Star Wars from Galaxy’s Edge It is one of the most controversial attractions because the stories that occur are NOT canon, although the characters and ships are. That’s why Gunn wanted to cut through the confusion and eliminate the root problem.

The new Guardians of the Galaxy attraction at Disney World in Florida is one of the longest roller coasters in the world. This attraction will join the existing call Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout.

As for the MCU movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023 and feature Sylvester Stallone, which announced his retirement from Los Mercenarios 4 and later his return to the MCU as Stakar Ogord.