It would be unfair to ask for more from life

The creator of dozens of records and a multitude of films as an actor and director – admired in Latin America and in countries such as Spain – is preparing, at 80 years of age and with a new album, to start the international tour “Gracias”, on December 11 in the Luna Park in Buenos Aires.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

“Undoubtedly it has all the characteristics of a farewell, because it will be more than 50 years since I started my tours and it seems to me that it is fine, that thank God I am very well, in good health, well in general terms and it is the moment, “he says.

image.png Palito Ortega is very grateful to the people who follow him.

A goodbye that, for now, will not be total: “I’m sure I’m still going to record and leave things behind,” he clarifies.

Why Palito Ortega says goodbye to music

In explaining your decision, Little stick he remembers his contemporary artists who have already passed away. “Practically all those who have started with me are gone, and I don’t want to abuse this generosity of life of having let myself go this way up to here, much less I want to stop thanking people,” he adds, convinced of that ” unfair and ungrateful “which would be if I asked for more from life.

Read more ►Marcelo Tinelli published an old photo with his daughter Juanita and generated endless laughs

With his wife, the actress Evangelina salazar, who at the end of the 60s decided to retire to dedicate himself to his family and whom he considers the “common thread” of the clan, the singer has six children, also dedicated to the audiovisual or musical sector.

image.png Why Palito Ortega says goodbye to music.

“There is a time when all you want is time to enjoy everything you have done, the family, those segments that come off the tree, which are the children, the grandchildren, and thank God I’m doing it “reveals this vital octogenarian.

“Perhaps this present is the result of a way of life. Thank God I have not had addictions such as alcohol or cigarettes. Mine has been very quiet, even from a very young age I was quite disciplined,” he emphasizes. Learning left to him by his father, who died in 2003: “His word always appeared in the big decisions I had to make and made me reflect.”

Read more ►Jack Nicholson discovered as an adult that his sister was really his mother