‘It has no hue …; I would do it again’

In the past I play between Spain and Sweden, The Red Fury secured his place in the next world Cup by defeating the Scandinavians by the slightest difference.

In this meeting, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, received the yellow card that will prevent him from playing the European Reclassification Playoff Semifinal, for a contact without the ball to César Azpilicueta and it was his own Zlatan the one who clarified the reason for this aggression.

“Azpilicueta did a fool to a colleague of mine. It was stupid, but I still did it to make him understand: You don’t fucking do that. You don’t have the balls to do it against me. But I’m going to show you what happens if you do it to me. That’s why I did it, “Ibrahimovic revealed in an interview for The Guardian.

“What can he say? He won’t tell me, but he will tell my partner, who won’t do anything because he’s too good. It wasn’t right for me, but I would still do it. That’s who I am. I’m not ashamed to say it.” he added.

The forward of the MilanHe also assured that he does not regret it, because in a similar situation he would do it again.

“It’s about making the guy understand that he doesn’t tease someone who is lying (on the ground). You don’t attack a dog that doesn’t bark. He attacks the one who can do something. It’s too easy to mess with my teammates. team, who are 20 years old and are very good guys. I hope you understand now, “he said. Ibra to the English newspaper.

