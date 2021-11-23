‘It favors sports justice’

“The Cup is not played before, that is a Classic“, spear Santiago Solari when we handed him a photo of the trophy of MX League. But it’s a dream… “Sure! We work for that, to give the best of ourselves every day and every game, as we have done so far; with this Liguilla phase that is reopening, do the same until the end ”.

The coach of the America attends to RECORD on the court of Aztec. Best scenario is impossible to find. It is time to question the leader of the Opening, and of the year with a record of points, on the search for La Catorce, the peculiar phase to search for it and the new rule that eliminates the ‘away goal’, as well as the spectacle that we long for.

“We are fantastic,” he responds without doubting how the Eagles to the Quarterfinals. “Happy and grateful for how the squad performed in the tournament, throughout the year: they have shown their resilience, their patience and perseverance, their daily effort, and it is the best way to face this new part of the tournament, the phase final. I can’t see a better way than how they did it. “

After the previous League, after learning, today is your America better for this Big Party?

“First, it is not my America, it is made up of all of us who work in Coapa, it is important to clarify it. We as coaches are temporary elements that try to help or guide a group of footballers to pull in the same direction ”.

But the coach shapes a team …

“I do not agree, we mold a team together, the role of the coach is to be a guide, facilitator, not interfere between the player’s ability and the development of that talent, so that it can be demonstrated on the court in a coherent way” .

Today, after a year, is this America closer to the title?

“Hopefully, we work day by day for that, to always be closer.”

What do you think of the elimination of the away goal? Some of us think that he is attentive to the show …

“I agree with the change in regulations, and it goes beyond whether it favors one or the other, or whether it favors the spectacle, it favors sports justice, we are athletes and a sport cannot be removed from its essence. What sets the hearts of the players on fire or what makes you play when you are a child is the desire to compete, and with everything that fosters these basic values ​​we will agree ”.

America and Liga MX are criticized for not being spectacular …

“But the spectacle, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. I have seen many spectacular things throughout the tournament, to name a few of ours: there was a goal from Richard (Sánchez) from that truck (while pointing near the medical field), an amazing thing; There was a goal from Roger Martínez in injury time at the San Luis court that gave me goosebumps, precious. And they are just moments in the games.

“Every date I have seen beautiful, remarkable, spectacular things, from other teams, from the League in general, with which I have seen things, and everyone is free to see what they want.”

How is America in the mood after losing the Concacaf Final in such a tight way?

“As the Finals are normally defined. Well, the team recovered quickly. We played a game against Cruz Azul two days later, which tells you about the difficulty of the calendar, in which the team stood up, came back and drew, although it escaped us at the last minute due to our mistake, but it was shown that He had stood up emotionally after the Final, regardless of the result, “he said.