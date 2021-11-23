is stronger than 30 years ago

No matter who likes it, Mark Wahlberg is not just another actor in the cast of Hollywood stars. And it is not because it is among the most sought after and highest paid in an industry as competitive as film. And also because he has managed to carve out a successful entrepreneur career that makes it difficult to know what his real income is. And as if that were not enough, his physical form is excellent. He just turned 50 and is literally better than he was when he was 20.

And is that Mark Wahlberg is passionate about fitness and the cult of the body. By demands of the script, but also by conviction. In fact, if you dig into their social profiles, it doesn’t take long to find an example that explains why they are the same, and even more defined than when with just 20 years he starred in campaigns for firms like Calvin Klein.

Enlarge From her times as a model to today there is hardly any difference. simplyshredded

It is true that in recent times it has been possible to see a little more entered into kilos because it is in full filming of Stu, directorial debut of Rosalind Ross, Mel Gibson’s partner, in which Whalberg plays a former boxer turned church pastor. Paper for which he has had to gain about ten kilos.

However, specific moments aside, we can affirm without fear of being wrong, that Whalberg, whose film career includes hits such as Boogie Nights, The Departed or The Fighter, which improves over the years like good wine. And that one of his businesses is a well-known hamburger chain (Wahlburgers), which he should not frequent often.

Enlarge In the image on the left, Whalberg was 20 years old. simplyshredded

Wahlberg: A Businessman

The one with fast food is one of the 8 businesses it owns. Hence, the Boston actor is much more than the films he plays: Closest to the Hole (a film and television production company), Aquahydrate (a water company), Performance Inspired (a nutrition company), F45 (a network of gyms), Municipal (a clothing company), Mark Wahlberg Auto Group (car dealerships in Colombus, Ohio) and Unrealistic Ideas (a production company focused on far-from-fiction documentary series and podcasts) make up the rest of its business ecosystem. .

“It’s great to be able to earn a living making movies and acting. That possibility allows me to bet on other interests. I’m doing things that I am passionate about and believe in, and that are kind of a direct extension of who I am. But it is difficult because in the end you have the responsibility to try to make everything work because other people trust you, invest part of their life savings and risk their future, or simply their employment depends on what you do, “he says in Wahl Street a new HBO Max series that focuses on the actor’s other facets. A type of success.