Is David Faitelson going to America? He would have revealed it himself

David faitelson He is one of the most influential journalists in the Mexican sports environment; his seal It’s something that always attracts attention, for better or worse; what’s more, his way of generating controversy is very particular, controversial in which America is often included.

The journalist earned the fame of “anti-american“for his comments against the most winning club in Mexican soccer; furthermore, He is a student of José Ramón Fernández, one of the main detractors of the Coapa painting.

Despite his criticism of America, Faitelson announced at the time that he’s actually a fan of the Eagles. His father you taught to wantr the colors of the Beitar of Jerusalem and when he arrived in Mexico, since he was born in Israel, looked for a team to wear yellow color.

“When did i arrive in mexico, I had to find a similar team with the yellow colors, then … Who is yellow? “, revealed in the ESPN program “Now or Never” in 2020.

When asked if he was going to America, the journalist only lowered his head and said nothing.

It is not the first time that he has thrown ‘flowers’ to America

During the centennial of America, David faitelson dedicated a few words to the painting of Coapa, where he announced that treasures a lot the time when I was going to the Azteca Stadium with his father to see play to the Eagles.

“My biological father, with whom I enjoyed those Sundays that began cold and ended hot bathed in the sun in the Azteca stalls. Those Sundays where Daddy, I, America, didn’t need anything else”.

The ESPN journalist assured that al America learned so much to love it What to hate it but above all he learned to respect it and defined it as “a heritage of our football culture“.

America is almost a heritage of our football culture, if that exists. Ladies and gentlemen, in America I learned to love him, in America I learned to hate him, but first of all and always, in America I learned to respect him, ”he revealed at the time. for your editorial on ESPN.