Inter came back to Napoli in a vibrant match at San Siro

The Inter de Milan inflicted this Sunday the first defeat of the season to Napoli, by beating him 3-2 in a vibrant match at San Siro, which allowed him to reopen Serie A and move within four points of the Neapolitan team and Milan, co-leaders.

Turkish goals Hakan calhanoglu, the Croatian Ivan perisic and the Argentine Lautaro Martinez They allowed Inter to move closer to the lead and knock down a Napoli that came close to coming back from 1-3, by forgiving two huge scoring chances in eight minutes of added time.

For the first time this season, Inter managed to win in the first game after a team break and cut three points from Napoli and Milan, who also lost his undefeated condition, when he fell this Saturday in the field of Fiorentina (3-4).

And that the polish Piotr Zielinski had overtaken Napoli at 18 minutes, but a penalty transformed by Calhanoglu, and a header from Ivan Perisic on the brink of halftime, allowed the Inter flip the marker.

The Milanese team was confirmed fearsome in the set pieces. Perisic headed a corner kick hung by Calhanoglu and the colombian David ospina stopped the ball when it had already crossed the goal line.

The reaction of Napoli was complicated by the injury of the Nigerian Victor osimhen, who retired due to a blow to the head, and Inter, in a counterattack launched by Argentine Joaquín Correa, who traveled more than 60 meters from the field, signed the 3-1 thanks to Lautaro, with an excellent low cross shot.

It could be the final blow, but a marvel of the Belgian Dries Mertens, with a right hand from outside the area, returned options to Napoli and opened a vibrant final stretch.

With Inter locked in his defensive half of the field, the Napoli He had two resounding scoring opportunities, without being able to take advantage of them.

The Slovenian meta Samir handanovic denied the draw to the Portuguese Mario Rui, whose header was sent to the crossbar with a spectacular save.

And, in ’98, the Cameroonian midfielder Frank Zambo Anguissa rHe beat three rivals down the left wing and hung a perfect cross that Mertens finished high, despite hitting without marking, a few meters from the goal.

