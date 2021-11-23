In the IMSS progress is made with social welfare thanks to the duty fulfilled in the face of the pandemic

At the 112th Ordinary General Assembly, the general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, affirmed that the best stage of the institution is in the future, in a future with well-being to make it the axis of universal access to health and open the doors of social security to domestic workers and independent workers, he said

Before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who closed the work of the 112th General Assembly, Zoé Robledo pointed out that the IMSS faced the COVID-19 pandemic with the support and confidence of the head of the federal Executive “who kept us standing, at the height of the circumstances and with the possibility of announcing that the best stage of the IMSS is in the future ”.

As part of the presentation of the Work Report and Activities Program (ILPA) 2020-2021, he detailed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute treated 1.5 million confirmed cases and 314 thousand hospitalized, of which 33 thousand are population without social security.

The general director of the IMSS said that in the face of the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic, the federal government implemented a welfare model that favored the finances of the IMSS: the Solidarity Credits to the Word, the increase in the minimum wage and the reform in the matter of subcontracting, which has meant 9,800 million pesos in addition to Social Security income.

In his message, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that the IMSS “is in very good hands” with Zoé Robledo, and stressed that Social Security is an exemplary and tripartite institution, and its workers applied “thoroughly to face the pandemic of COVID-19 in a humane and fraternal way ”.

He pointed out that the IMSS-Welfare system will be expanded to provide free medical services and medicines to the population that does not have social security, through an agreement with governors and governors, and “make reality what the Constitution establishes in its fourth article: guarantee the people’s right to health ”.

In her speech, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, pointed out that if the IMSS and other public health institutions had not existed, they would hardly have faced the 19-month pandemic. In Mexico City alone, it went from 2,000 to 9,000 beds for treating the disease.

The local president thanked the health workers who, she affirmed, put their lives at the service of others, becoming heroes and heroines; while acknowledging the work of Zoé Robledo in the general direction of said institute.

In his opportunity, José Abugaber Andonie, employer representative and president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (CONCAMIN), highlighted that the IMSS showed during the pandemic how solid, great and noble it is, always in solidarity, without stopping serve the population.

He stressed that along with the health emergency, Social Security continues to care for other ailments and diseases; “It is a great feat to serve a million patients nationwide because of the coronavirus and to carry out 80 million consultations and 983 thousand surgeries this year.”