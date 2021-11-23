In love with the theater – El Diario de Yucatán

José Luis Rodríguez feeds on his projects

The contact with the public, the energy and the synergy that one feels, as well as the fact that he does not stop learning, are for the actor José Luis Rodríguez “El Guana”, the reason why he loves the theater, and he proves That is why he is currently participating in two theatrical projects, “The Prom” and “The work that goes wrong.”

In an interview with the newspaper, he shared that three weeks ago “The Prom” was released, and people have responded well, “they love it, they leave the theater moved, singing, it has been a response with standing ovations”.

The theme that handles the work, he explains, which is about love without labels, is still a taboo subject in Mexico, but despite this he reiterates that the public has responded.

He explains that the play is about a young woman who wants to invite her girlfriend to the prom, and they try to cancel everything for that reason, so other characters in the story come to the rescue to organize a graduation for her.

For “El Guana” singing and acting is a talent that must be nurtured every day, because for him it is not a job, but something he likes and has done all his life.

He loves musical theater, and affirms that the artists who are dedicated to this branch must have the “triple play”, that is, to be actors, singers and dancers.

“The Prom” indicates that it is an original musical, that it comes from Broadway, and of which a movie was made with Meryl Streep. A production was made especially for Mexico, so that the subject can be understood more.

This play is presented from Friday to Sunday at the Teatro 2 Cultural Center. And “El Guana” participates in the Sunday performance, since Friday and Saturday it is in “The play that goes wrong” at the Insurgentes Center.

He points out that the play premiered two weeks ago in its fourth season and they are happy, because he considers that the theater in which they are presented is one of the most important venues in Mexico City.

This staging, he details, is about a comedy, it is not musical, but physical comedy, and it is about an amateur theater company that is presenting an Agatha Christie-type mystery play, about a murder in a mansion, but everything comes out lousy from the moment the curtain opens, “it’s an orderly chaos that makes you laugh a lot.”

It is a play for the whole family, with a white humor.

It stands out that the two works will continue on the billboard throughout November and December, so that people who visit Mexico City will be able to see them. And in the holiday season, the last two weeks of the year, they usually offer performances every day.

Regarding the participation that he has had in the program “Me caigo de laughter”, he expresses that it has been a “boom” for his career, due to the exposure that being on television gives, which is extremely different from that of the theater, so it is happy and grateful to belong to that dysfunctional family.— Iris Margarita Ceballos Alvarado