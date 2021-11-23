IMSS performs 656 surgeries with “120 days of recovery”

-Advertising-

Of the November 19-21, the IMSS carried out 656 surgeries, 4 thousand 519 specialty consultations and 6 thousand 82 family medicine consultations, through the strategy “120 days of recovery of health services“; Attention was prioritized in specialties with greater deferral.

This was made known by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) through a statement, where it highlighted that care was prioritized for three days according to the specialties with the longest deferral of external consultation and second and third level surgery, as well as integrated preventive actions and family medicine consultation at the first level of care.

In the Monothematic days the IMSS representative offices in Campeche, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Tamaulipas, Yucatán and South Mexico City, and eight High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE).

Were developed 1,741 high blood pressure detections, 301 of diabetes mellitus and 240 of cervical cancer, 586 clinical breast examinations, 472 mammograms, 435 Social Work interventions, 165 dental care, 173 nutrition and 21 vasectomies.

Among the greatest demand for outpatient care were the general surgery specialties, internal medicine, pulmonology, nephrology, ophthalmology, pediatrics, traumatology and orthopedics, and urology.

At the end of the Monothematic days, the representation of IMSS in Campeche granted outpatient consultation and surgery in the ophthalmology service; Family medicine consultations were held in Colima, and diabetes mellitus detections, arterial hypertension, breast cancer by clinical examination and mammography, as well as detection of cervico-uterine cancer.

Attention in states

In the representation of Mexico City South consultations were developed Family Medicine, actions for the detection of chronic degenerative diseases, specialty consultations in cardiology, internal medicine, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, orthopedics and urology, in addition to surgical interventions in General Surgery and Traumatology and Orthopedics.

In Guerrero, consultation of specialties of the services of General Surgery, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology and Pediatrics; in Jalisco Oncological care in the outpatient clinic was strengthened, as well as the Internal Medicine and Traumatology services; In Michoacán, surgical interventions were highlighted in General Surgery and Traumatology and Orthopedics.

At the IMSS Representation in Tamaulipas I know performed 86 surgeries with 115 percent compliance with the established goals, and in Yucatan, in Second Level of care, two participated Regional General Hospitals (HGR) and three Sub-Zone General Hospitals with Family Medicine (Hgszmf) with Consultation of Specialty and Surgeries.

Meanwhile, in the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades No. 25 Monterrey outpatient psychiatry, ophthalmology surgery was carried out and two corneal transplants were performed, one kidney and one bone marrow transplant.

On the other hand, the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades Centro Médico Nacional (CMN) of Shallows developed orthopedic, thoracic, neurosurgery surgeries, among others. The La Raza Gyneco-Obstetrics Hospital participated with seven cancer surgeries; three obstetric; a gynecological and 20 ultrasounds.

In the UMAE XXI Century Oncology Hospital the evening shift was opened to the Outpatient chemotherapy to address the lag in the application of this service.

