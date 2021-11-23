IMPOSSIBLE NOT TO GET EXCITED: Lionel Messi responded if he misses his direct confrontations with Cristiano Ronaldo

For 9 seasons, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the most consistent footballers of all time, shared championship (Spanish) and goals. They were campaigns of a frenetic pace and a competitive level never seen before. And this direct fight broke down in 2018, when The bug decided to go to Juventus in Turin.

They have not coincided in the same League for several years (right now, the Argentine is in France and the Portuguese monster returned to England), but both remain at a very high level and, therefore (and because of what they have experienced), their names continue to be linked.

In the interview he gave to the newspaper Mark, the six-time Ballon d’Or was questioned about whether he misses direct duels with CR7. Lio was sincere. These are moments that will hardly be repeated, but he admitted that it was a beautiful stage for them and for all the fans.

He has no doubt that it is a chapter that will last forever in the history of the game.

DOES MESSI MISS THE DIRECT DUELS WITH CRISTIANO?

“It’s been a long time since we were in the same league, that we competed, both individually and as a team, for the same goals. It was a very beautiful stage, I think for us and for the people too, who really enjoyed it. And it is a beautiful memory that will remain in the history of football ”.

Good timing to recover the interaction they had at the UEFA gala in 2019.

Undefeated data. While playing in the same country, Cristiano Ronaldo registered 450 goals and 119 assists in 438 games for Real Madrid. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, added 472 goals and 172 assists in 476 games for FC Barcelona. From video game.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced each other in 30 Clásicos de España. In those clashes, the Rosario added 20 goals and 11 assists, while the Funchal-born one achieved 18 goals and 1 assist. Legends