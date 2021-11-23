Ilunga Makabu attacks the Mexican, “I am the best and the face of the cruiserweight”

Undoubtedly Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is one of the best pound for pound in boxing today after being the first Mexican in the history of super middlemen to unify the titles of all organizations such as the CMB, AMB, OMB and FIB, the latter who snatched it from Caleb Plant in his most recent bout.

But now the Mexican, hand in hand with his coach Eddy reynoso, they want to take on a complicated challenge, which is to move up a category and challenge the cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu, who has not fought since December 2020.

Knowing this, the native of the Democratic Republic of Congo is happy that someone like Saul Alvarez keep it in your sights; however, he will not welcome him in the best way in the cruiserweight division, “His style is perfect, he is a super boxer, very difficult, but not at cruiserweight, because I am the best and the face of the weight. cruise, ”he warned.

Going up to a division that is already considered “heavy” in boxing means a risk to him. ‘Canelo’ and ‘The Junior’ accepts that it could be the most difficult test for the Guadalajara, but that it will be a great fight for the public, “Canelo wants to challenge someone very difficult. I’ll give him a good fight. And many people love boxing in this country, I know it, and I will give them a good fight, “replied the cruise monarch to El Universal Deportes.

Aware of the moment that the Mexican lives in the world of boxing, Makabu acknowledged that, “Canelo Alvarez He is a good boxer, he is a very professional boxer on the planet right now ”, concluded the fighter who has a record of 28 wins – 25 by knockout – and two losses, both by way of chloroform.