ideal for 4K recording

Just a few days ago we shared with you the offer of a Lexar microSD card that can exceed 1,200 pesos in our country, but that in Amazon Mexico it was at 705 pesos and in fact you can continue buying at that price.

Now we have another option in this store, but this time the Samsung brand. It is the 256GB microSD of the EVO Select line, which as we can see on its official site, has a price of 40 dollars (about 850 pesos at the exchange rate), but right now we can buy it for 566 pesos.

Samsung EVO Select 256GB U3 microSD card with adapter

This is a product imported from Amazon United States, it has free shipping for all users and those who have Amazon Prime will be able to receive it within the next six to nine days since it is shipped. We also have the option of paying a damage insurance 130 pesos for two years and 152 pesos for three.

It includes its adapter to use it as an SD card, is class 10, it has a read speed of up to 130MB / s and is UHS-3, which means it has the necessary features to be able to use it in cameras with 4K resolution and thus store the content without problem.

