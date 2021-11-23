Hulu ranking in the United States: Top 10 of today’s most watched movies Monday, November 22

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it searching for the best movies, use the tools this streaming platform gives you.

1. Pain and money

Miami, 1990s. Two bodybuilders (Mark Wahlberg & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) plan the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman. In the course of the operation they believe that they have killed their victim, but this is not the case. Once recovered, the businessman hires a private detective (Ed Harris) to locate his captors in order to get revenge on them.

2. Get Rich or Die Tryin ‘

An orphan boy, who has always lived on the streets, eventually becomes a powerful drug dealer, but unexpectedly decides to leave everything to succeed in the world of music.

3. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated there as an elf, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. He manages, however, to find his father, Walter (James Caan), a publisher of children’s books addicted to work and money who is blacklisted by Santa Claus. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

Four. Jumanji: next level

On this occasion, the ‘players’ return to the game, but their characters have been exchanged with each other, which offers a curious roster: the same heroes with different appearances. But where are the rest of the people? Participants have only one option: to play this dangerous game one more time to find out what is really going on.

5. Norbit

Norbit (Eddie Murphy) hasn’t had an easy life. As a child he was abandoned at the door of a Chinese restaurant, which served as an orphanage, where he was raised by Mr. Wong (Eddie Murphy). Things get even worse when he is forced to marry Rasputia (Eddie Murphy), the evil and greedy queen of junk food. When Norbit can take no more and is about to give up, Kate (Thandie Newton), his great childhood love, reappears.

6. Zola

A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her cheated boyfriend, and her mysterious domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a fancy strip club.

7. Bad Boys for Life

The Miami Police Department and its elite AMMO team attempt to bring down Armando Armas, head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded assassin with a vicious and polluting nature. He is engaged in cartel work and is sent by his mother, Isabel, to kill Mike.

8. Rush hour

Two different detectives are assigned in the same case. Both will have to adapt to each other’s customs in order to complete their work successfully, but it will not be an easy task. Detective Inspector Lee is the king of martial arts and belongs to the Royal Hong Kong Police. His favorite ward is the eleven-year-old daughter of the Chinese Consul, of whom Inspector Lee is his bodyguard and best friend. This girl is captured and taken to the United States by a dangerous criminal group. The inspector will have to travel there and, where he will join the investigation with an FBI department and, specifically, Detective James Carter, an arrogant and impulsive police officer. The explosive couple will have to face a very dangerous gang of criminals and will have the help of Tania Johnson, an expert in explosive devices.

9. The protector

A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican desperately on the run from the cartel killers who have pursued him to the United States.

10. The boys from the neighborhood

Surprising debut of the very young John Singleton – nominated for an Oscar for best director at only 21 years old – in a drama that tells the story of three childhood friends who live in a dangerous neighborhood in Los Angeles. All three will have to face difficult dilemmas to make their way in life.

