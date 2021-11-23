Hugh Jackman, iced dip in front of his designer home in the Hamptons

You need to be as invulnerable as Wolverine -character who plays in the saga X Men– to happily resist the temperature of the Atlantic waters at this time. But Hugh Jackman (52), who does not miss any opportunity to keep in shape, jumped into the sea to practice a swim and run back to the design house that with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, they have in one of the America’s most expensive zip codes.

The actor, bathing in the water at 11º C. Gtres

After bathing, a little run and home: your home has direct access to the beach. Gtres

The main one is finishing construction

The actor and his family live in the guesthouse, a redesigned 435 m2 log cabin that the studio has named Woodland Retreat.

Of the two, she is the one versed in design and most of the house in which they live obeys her criteria. In 2014 they bought two, a larger one that they are rebuilding, and the adjoining one as a guest house. The architecture studio Stelle Lomont Rouhani takes the commission and while the works of the main one are finished, they live in the guest room.

This is what you see, a redesigned 435 m2 log cabin that the studio has called Woodland Retreat. This is how Deborrah-Lee explained it in Vogue Living: “We traveled to Greece, Japan or Morocco, I was inspired by my surroundings, so I would return and go to the architect saying: ‘I have a great idea!’ and he was like, ‘Oh my God, here he goes again.’

Front view of Woodland Retreat at dusk. Stelle Lomont Rouhani

The pool pavilion has sofas upholstered by Upholstery of the Hamptons in Holland & Sherry fabric. Stelle Lomont Rouhani

The interiors are intentionally light and bright, with touches of wood for warmth. Stelle Lomont Rouhani

The waterfront facade is floor-to-ceiling glass, with a sloping roof that opens up to the views, the pool, and the bay beyond. Stelle Lomont Rouhani

There is black stained cedar siding to better blend into its green surroundings. Stelle Lomont Rouhani

It is your hidden refuge

The Jackmans have houses in Bondi Beach (Sydney) and in Manhattan but they love this one in East Hampton

The Jackmans have houses in Bondi Beach (Sydney) and Manhattan, but whenever possible, when the weather is fine, they go up to the East Hampton mansion, on the eastern tip of Long Island (New York). “As an actress, I always lived with a suitcase. Then I married an actor, so we live on the road. Even when the children were young and we were both filming, we lived from place to place, ”Deborrah said. Scarlett Johansson, Steven Spielberg, Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna, Sarah Jessica Parker and Calvin Klein, among other celebrities, have properties in the Hamptons.

Bathroom with indoor / outdoor shower with recessed door. Stelle Lomont Rouhani

One of the bedrooms, all in white and wood, Norwegian style. Stelle Lomont Rouhani

Aerial view of the guest house, with direct access to the beach, and the main one, under construction. Google maps

Hugh and Deborra – who is a director as well as an actress – met while working on the Australian series Correlli and they were married a year later, in 1996. They have two adopted children, Ava (15) and Oscar (20). Deborrah is an avid worker to improve the lives of orphaned children and serves as the patron of several dedicated foundations in Australia. In addition, she is a member of the Advisory Committee of Film Aid International, which works with refugees around the world and co-founder of Our Hopeland, an NGO that works to find a family for homeless children.