Hugh Jackman getting closer to the sequel to Giants of Steel

2011 premiered Steel giants, a Shawn Levy film starring Hugh jackman. In a recent interview, the director commented that he is considering a sequel to the film and that he has the Hollywood star increasingly excited to make it.

The filmmaker revealed that he very often talks to Jackman about making the movie come true. The motivation behind this is that while the film was released an exact decade ago, its arrival in Netflix raised its popularity.

“It’s amazing how streaming gives people the opportunity to rediscover [cosas] … when Steel Giants hit Netflix in 2020, and was in the most trending titles, it really showed us, ‘Oh wait a second, that audience is still there, and maybe we can even cultivate it,’ “Levy expressed in an interview with CinemaBlend.

The director added that both he and Jackman have “an itch” to make the sequel and more so now that it is celebrating a decade of its premiere.

“What has been interesting is that we are approaching ten years since Giants of Steel came out and fan love has not diminished. And it’s been this constant reminder to Hugh and me that, “Oh wait a second, that movie had something special about it. And maybe we should revisit those characters from that world. So anything is possible,” he said.