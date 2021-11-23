Hugh Jackman could return to Marvel as Wolverine: shared photos with Kevin Feige

Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images



21 years ago, Hugh Jackman appeared on the big screen as Wolverine, one of the most beloved superheroes in the world. X Men. His role was so iconic, that he even had his own solo films, but sadly in 2017 he carried out his latest project as Logan, on the tape of the same name.

A series of stories on Instagram broke the internet, as the Australian actor hinted that the adamantium clawed mutant might return once more.

At the time that Jackman said goodbye to Wolverine, fans were flatly refusing to accept another actor in future projects, but the subject began to be forgotten little by little.

Hugh, concentrated on exploiting his talents in feature films such as The Great Showman, The candidate or The fraud, where he achieved great success, thus proving that he could not only be Logan.

Without warning, Jackman shared two stories on his official Instagram, the first was a fan art showing one of Wolverine’s arms and the other with Kevin Feige, a renowned producer who has been involved in all the MCU projects since its inception, including the most recent ones, like Loki or WandaVision.

Many actors who play a superhero sometimes share fanarts; however Hugh Jackman is not characterized as one of them. That was the reason that raised suspicions and hopes of a possible return.

Hugh Jackman uploads BossLogic art and photo with Kevin Feige to his stories

-Don’t give me hope pic.twitter.com/s5CCD2kU1s – Pelicomic (@Peli_Comic) July 5, 2021

Back in 2017, the actor said that in case Wolverine and the mutants were present in the future within the MCU, he did not rule out the option of participating again.

At the time, it was almost impossible because the Fox company still had the rights to the X Men franchise, which changed recently.

Thanks to the events of the latest Disney plus series, we have seen the incorporation of the tapes to the streaming service catalog, now it seems that everything is valid and the X Men could be found in the future plans of Marvel productions.

Logan is one of those characters who aged the right way on screen, his latest film was acclaimed by critics and fans, so Disney has a safe bet if Wolverine crosses the path of the Avengers or another superhero.

All we can do is wait and hope it’s not just a hoax from Hugh Jackman. Do you think I will return to the screen as Wolverine? Tell us in the comments.

