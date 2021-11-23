How will the entrance to the Medicine career at UNRN be? | ANB :: Bariloche News Agency

The long-awaited career in Medicine is already a fact in Bariloche. The National University of Río Negro opened the inscriptions for the new study proposal that makes it the third institution in Patagonia to include it in its academic offer.

This Tuesday the official launch of the race was held with the presence of the authorities of the educational institution, the national, provincial and municipal governments. It was the rector of the UNRN, Anselmo Torres, who indicated that the face-to-face entrance course will begin on February 14, which will be given in the university buildings and in the Health Centers.

This Tuesday the official launch of the race took place. (Photo: Marcelo Martínez.)

According to what was reported by Germán Guaresti, director of the race, from December 1 to January 31, those interested in studying Medicine may enroll. The entry system consists of several stages, specially designed since the career has a limited capacity of 50 students.

The objective of reducing the number of students is to be able to provide a personalized education, with tutorials that will be focused in a different way than the one proposed in the other national universities where the degree is dictated.

“The difference in the profile aims to focus education on primary health care,” said Guaresti at a press conference and added that after enrollment and the disciplinary course linked to the career, there will be a series of interviews that will serve as ” filter ”to determine who will enter.

Next March 21 they hope to start teaching classes. (Photo: Marcelo Martínez)

“The interviews will also be based on a level related to the cognitive, but also to the non-cognitive because we are looking for another type of training,” he remarked. After completing the admission stages, classes are expected to begin on March 21, 2022.

In principle, for the dictation of this first year of Medicine, 22 teachers will be incorporated to the UNRN staff, although according to what has been explained, the career is differentiated into two large cycles of 3 years each, and for the first, it is expected that there will be about 70 to 80 new teachers.

“This is the best way to remember Juan Carlos del Bello”, considered the current rector in memory of his predecessor who died on July 19 and remarked that the UNRN is “a small university with 13 years of experience and that at this time he has managed to have four of the most expensive races in the system ”.

Governor Arabela Carreras also spoke in this regard, adding that it also “requires professionals, clinics, classrooms, equipment” and pointed out that the pandemic “highlighted the need for this career.”

“70% of the students who move to study elsewhere do not return to their city,” said Diego Aguiar, vice-rector of the Andean Headquarters of the UNRN, to highlight the importance of having the academic offer in Bariloche and the possibility that it will mean for local students. (ANB)