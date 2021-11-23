How to get notified from someone online

If you want to identify if any of your contacts get online on WhatsApp Web, you can do it. Today you will learn how to receive a notification, to register who is connecting and who is not, in the popular instant messaging application.

The origin of the notification in messaging programs

One of the first tools to chat online on the internet it was called ‘Windows Live Messenger’, and many of those who grew up in the 80s and 90s used it to communicate with their friends.

Windows Live Messenger was the most used between 1999 to 2005, in this program, one of the functions that amused the most was that a notification every time a contact opened it and stayed online. In this way, while you were browsing other pages or listening to music, a notification indicating who was online.

Now it will be possible to access the same function in WhatsApp Web, but with the help of a third-party application, which you must download from the Google Play Store.

This function can be used in the desktop version WhatsApp Web, and, once installed, it will send you a notification every time someone connects to the app belonging to Meta.

How to get notified when someone is online on WhatsApp Web

In this series of steps, you will learn how to do so that WhatsApp Web notify you if one of your contacts connected to the application.

-The first step is to install the ‘WA Web Plus’ application, you must search for it in the Google application store.

-Once the extension is installed, click on the puzzle icon (Extensions) in your Chrome browser. This icon is in the upper right corner of the screen.

-In this window you will see all the extensions that you have downloaded in Chrome, search for “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and touch the three vertical dots on the right side.

-At this point several options will be displayed, but to put it to work in the browser, you must select the option ‘Fix’.

-Now you will have an unofficial version of WhatsApp Web, but that many users have chosen to replace the classic version, and access new functions.

The process should continue by clicking on the upper right corner of the browser, where a green cross-shaped icon will appear, located in a circle. This is the symbol for the “WA Web Plus” extension.

-Now enter the normal platform WhatsApp Web, in the usual way and click on ‘WA Web Plus’.

-You will notice that the interface of

WhatsApp Web

it will open with a long list of options, this is because WA Web Plus is working. Now check only the box that says “Online Contacts Notice”.

Ready, this is what you need to know if you want a notification from

WhatsApp Web

every time it gets online a contact that interests you.

