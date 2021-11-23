How to get Manaphy and Phione in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl

Manaphy and Phione are two of the unique Pokémon of the fourth generation that we can get in our departure from Shiny Diamond Pokémon and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon to complete the Pokdex, although as you may already be imagining its method of obtaining is quite peculiar and it does not resemble that of the most common wild Pokémon.

Next in this entry of our guide we are going to show you how to easily get both Manaphy and Phione in your Shining Diamond and Shimmering Pearl game. You should know that there is only one way to get them and all part of a special gift for a limited time.

How to get Manaphy?

Manaphy is a fourth generation singular Pokémon that can be get free in Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl by means of the function of Mysterious gift. It is very important to note that obtaining Manaphy is only for a limited time, which means that after its availability date it will no longer be available, so if you want it you must hurry.

Obtaining Manaphy is a gift from Nintendo to all players who buy a copy Shiny Diamond Pokémon or Shimmering Pearl Pokémon during the first months of its release.

Manaphy can only be obtained as a Mystery Gift from November 19 from 2021 and at the latest until February 21, 2022 .

from 2021 and . In order to receive Manaphy you have to first unlock the Mysterious gift (You must win the first medal of the game and then talk to the director of Jubileo TV, in Jubilee City, you can find him on the third floor of the building).

(You must win the first medal of the game and then talk to the director of Jubileo TV, in Jubilee City, you can find him on the third floor of the building). When you have activated the Mystery Gift function in your menu, open it .

. Select the option “Receive by internet” .

. Then choose the option “Gift: Manaphy Egg” (You do not need a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online).

You will immediately receive your gift, which be a Manaphy Egg. To be able to hatch it you just have to take it with you equipped During the adventure and when walking a certain amount of steps, the egg ends up opening.

How to get Phione?

When you have already managed to hatch the Manaphy egg as we have explained in the previous section, you can get phione if you let Manaphy in the nursery of Peace Village Pokémon Care along with a Ditto.

By leaving Manaphy and Ditto together in the nursery they will end producing a Pokémon Egg. Then go back to pick it up and equip it to walk with it. After a certain number of steps, the egg will finally hatch and a Phione will come out of it. It’s that easy and simple. After this you can repeat the method as many times as you want to get more Phione (it should be noted that Phione never evolves into Manaphy).

And that’s it, now you know how to get Manaphy and Phione in Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl!