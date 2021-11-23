How much are tickets for Pumas vs América in the league?

Hobby

This weekend the quarterfinals of the MX League were defined. Among the most important matches of this round is the Pumas vs Americawell there will be Classic Capitalino in the Liguilla del Apertura 2021.

Just two days before the meeting, the auriazul team revealed on their social networks that the tickets for the match to be played on November 24 in Ciudad Universitaria are already available.

How much do Pumas vs América tickets cost?

According to the page Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket is 192 pesos, which is located in the north head of the Olympic University. Then they are followed by the entrances that give access to the upper cauldron floor, which has a price of 360 pesos.

In general the access is in 420 pesos, while dovecote is between 504 and 540 pesos, depending on the seats that are selected. Finally, the most expensive tickets are the boxes, with a cost of 840 pesos.

It should be noted that some areas no longer have tickets available, such as the southern headland and the dovecote.

In addition, tickets for the return match between UNAM and Las Águilas are not yet available. These will be on sale on November 25, according to Ticketmaster.

