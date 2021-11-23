how it is activated and what it is for

WhatsApp has a way to check messages without any of your contacts seeing you “online”. Pexels

Since its launch, WhatsApp incorporated different functions to make the user experience more practical. Among them, the mobile messaging service has a mode that allows an account to become “invisible” for your contacts.

The “Ninja mode”, also called “Invisible mode”, makes it possible to access messages without logging some for the rest of the users. However, it does not allow you to answer them.

How to activate the “invisible mode” in WhatsApp

This is a very simple trick that you can solve by following the five steps detailed below:

Login to Settings or Configuration of the application. Click on your profile picture, your name will appear inside. make click in this link and copy the transparent emoji. Press the pencil to edit your name and paste the transparent emoji.

Ready! From now on, no one else will see your name, since that field will appear empty.

Checking messages on WhatsApp without appearing “online” is possible thanks to the service’s “invisible mode” trick. Photo via La Nación.

Apply to the “states” of WhatsApp

This setting can also be applied to the account statement so that it also appears empty. In this case, users must repeat the first two steps previous. But this time, instead of editing the name, this time you must press the pencil in the section where it says Info.

In this space, you will generally find the legend “Available” or some personalized phrase. Now, they must do click in this link, copy the blank text and paste it in your new state.

Now yes, both your name and your status will be without content.

Another way in which the use of WhatsApp can be hidden in a certain way is using “airplane mode” of the smartphone, a function that each cell phone has and that avoids being connected to a mobile data network. That way, you will be able to read the messages without the app notifying the service that you did, and you will not appear “online” for your contacts.

Hide the last connection time from selected contacts

In September, WhatsApp announced the incorporation of the possibility of not showing the “last connection time”, which informed your contacts when was the last time you opened the application, to specific users.

Continue reading the story

So far, only allowed to share the last connection time with everyone, only with contacts or with no one. But this new update, reported by the specialized portal WABetaInfo, reported a new privacy settings in a development version WhatsApp for ios, with which for the first time users can choose a fourth option: “all my contacts except”.

There are settings that allow you to limit the usage information of an application, such as the last connection time or the reading of messages

There are settings that allow you to limit the usage information of an application, such as the last connection time or the reading of messages

Meanwhile, to hide your last connection time from all your contacts, follow these steps:

Login to Settings or Setting of the application Press Bill and later Privacy Where says “Last time” you will have to choose “Nobody” Ready! From now on none of your contacts will be able to know when was the last time you accessed WhatsApp

You may also be interested in:

VIDEO | Eli Acosta and his feat of improving the world through handmade bicycles