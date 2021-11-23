Honda F1 congratulates Fernando Alonso on his podium in Qatar

The Asturian driver got his 98th podium in the top category of motorsport in the recent Qatar Grand Prix. His third final position surprised everyone, as no one expected him to be able to cross the checkered flag in the top three at the wheel of his Alpine. Not because of the driver, but because of the car.

Alonso He started from third position after qualifying fifth and thanks to last minute penalties from Verstappen and Bottas. While it is true that it was a magnificent starting position, with pilots like Verstappen, Perez Bottas, Gasly, Norris or the two Ferraris behind him, it seemed practically impossible to imagine the Spanish driver on the podium at the end of 57 laps.

For starters, the rhythm of # 14 of Alpine lived up to his best careers in the F1 and it was like a real Swiss watch again, surprising a Pierre Gasly who during the first laps tried to keep up with him without success.

That, coupled with Bottas’ abandonment caused by the damage to his car caused by a sudden puncture, along with a second pit stop from Pérez and a final VSC that gave him life, gave Fernando Alonso the opportunity to go up to a Formula 1 podium seven years later.

In all that time, the Asturian pilot opted for the project of McLaren – Honda from 2015 to 2017, a union that promised a lot in the beginning but ended up exploding especially between Alonso and the Japanese biker.

After the breakup of Mclaren and Sling, many rumors arose that the main culprit was Alonso, as well as several hypotheses of supposed vetoes of the manufacturer to the Spanish pilot in the Indy 500.

In these moments and with the passage of time, it seems that that atmosphere in which the tension came to be cut with a knife has cooled. An example of this was the congratulations of Honda F1 Racing to Fernando Alonso after getting his podium in the Qatar Grand Prix, a third position that also prevented Sergio Pérez, one of his drivers, from completing the double podium for Red Bull.

Also read:

Upon completion of the race at the Losail International Circuit, Toyoharu Tanabe, director of Sling In Formula 1, he had no major problems when it came to praising and leaving a message to the former driver of Sling And we must not forget that it was also his clear bet on his return to the Great Circus in 2015.

“Congratulations to our former friend from Honda, Fernando Alonso, for its podium. He had a great race, showing that he has excellent tire management skills. “

Also read:

Photos of Fernando Alonso at the 2021 Qatar GP F1: