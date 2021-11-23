Holly Sonders, Oscar de La Hoya’s girlfriend gets a tattoo of him

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 23.11.2021 09:53:43





Oscar de la hoya is debuting girlfriend in the person of the sports host, Holly sonders. And even though scarce sums three months of relationship, it seems to be going smoothly, to show the gift the American gave: a tattoo.

Sonders decided to declare his love to Golden boy by means of a tattoo that was made on the shoulder, since it is an image of Oscar de la hoya when he conquered the gold medal at the Olympics from Barcelona 1992.

“Dear Oscar, You have everything in life. There is nothing I can give you that you haven’t already received … except this. This tattoo signifies the day you became El Niño de Oro. The moment you won the gold medal at the 1992 Olympics and looked at your mother (at the sky), who had passed away a few months earlier. I love you Oscar De La Hoya“, wrote Holly sonders in your account Instagram, where he posted the image of the tattoo and where he has more than 626 thousand followers.

The conductor of Fox Sports United States He explained that he decided to get a tattoo just for the fun of it: “There was no reason for it. I have three tattoos. I’ve wanted a room for a long time“, said.

De la Hoya appreciates the gesture

The Golden boy He pronounced himself on the gesture that his new partner gave him, referring to the fact that it is the best gift they have given him.

“It actually surpasses everything I’ve been given. Who can beat this? They have given me everything you can imagine. And a tattoo, a beautiful portrait of me looking up at my mother …“said the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions to the portal TMZ.