his sister was his mother

Jack Nicholson was always clear on one thing: he wanted to be an actor. And that goal he achieved. The only thing he did not know until he was 37 years old was the name of his real mother, something that undoubtedly attracted attention. The actor always believed that Ethel May and John Nicholson were his parents, but they were not, they were his grandparents and his mother was his sister June.

The curious story has a reason. It all happened at a time when teenage pregnancy was frowned upon and taboo. The young woman, whom the interpreter called sister, became pregnant at the age of 17 without being sure who the father of the child could be. In order to avoid the gossip, his parents raised their son as their own without ever revealing the truth, which only came to light many years later.

When Jack Nicholson had turned 37 and after the death of Ethel May and June, he discovered the story that he did not know and he understood where his eagerness to act and his free spirit came from. Her real mother, before she got pregnant, dreamed of being an actress and a dancer, and she was not guided by the rules when it came to her life.

When Jack Nicholson learned the story, he chose to keep it a secret until the documentary came out. “Dr. Jack and Mr. Nicholson “, which revealed the true origin of the award-winning actor.

“If June or Ethel had less character, I would never have lived. Those women gave me the gift of life. They trained me well. To this day I have not borrowed a nickel from anyone and I have never believed that I cannot take care of myself. They made my self-reliance imperative, “Nicholson said in a 1984 interview with” Rolling Stone “magazine.

As it became known later, who revealed his true identity to him was his sister Lorraine, actually his aunt, who, when his mother and sister died, felt the need to reveal the truth to Jack.