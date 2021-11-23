Henry Martín refuses to give autographs; “Players become unbearable,” says Baños

America will finally play in search of the title of the MX League against Pumas, however the relationship with the fans might not be entirely good.











The forward did not stop outside Coapa to sign the fans’ shirts





Before a game where Miguel Layún asked that there be no violent acts, Henry Martin he was criticized for not stopping to give autographs as he left training.

The forward was caught bypassing the line of fans waiting for him outside the facilities of the capital club.

In the images you can see the player pointing to a couple of fans and making the gesture that he was not going to sign, probably because they are people who sell signed shirts.

The critics did not wait and, although some fans defended him demonstrating their humility, the complaint reached Santiago Banos.

Although there is significant discontent in the followers of the America with the manager, many took the opportunity to also ask for an autograph.

In the video, you can hear how a fan asks Baños to demand a better attitude from his players, to which the manager assures that he has done it many times.

The dialogue continues and the club president ends by pointing to his players: “they become unbearable”, mentions.