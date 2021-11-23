HE DIDN’T KEEP IT: This is how Thibaut Courtois responded to his absence among the nominees for The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award

Last Monday, FIFA published the names of the footballers nominated for its The Best awards. When he launched the list of the 5 goalkeepers who opt for the Best Goalkeeper award, the absence of Thibaut Courtois drew attention, who had a fantastic season with Real Madrid and has not stopped performing with the Belgian National Team.

Thousands of fans were surprised. Not to the Belgian guardian.

COURTOIS SPEAKED AFTER LEAVING THE BEST AWARDS

Courtois believes his post-UEFA Nations League remarks may have been influential. Let’s not forget that just over a month ago, he declared that FIFA and UEFA only care about money. This in the context of the oversaturation in the football calendar.

“In the end, I believe that collective trophies are always more important than individual awards. I think I’d rather win the Champions League and the League this year than win those individual awards. The The Best thing does not surprise me so much because, perhaps, what happened 1 month ago. But, well, I’m not going to comment further on that. It is what it is, for some comments from me. I think maybe that’s why. I know what I’m worth, I know what I’m helping to help the club. And that is the most important thing, to have that recognition from the players, from the club, and that is more important ”.

THIBAUT COURTOIS EXPLODED AGAINST UEFA AND FIFA (OCTOBER)

Next, we leave you the words that The giraffe thinks they could have caused his ‘withdrawal’ from The Best awards. They will realize that he hit without qualms – and with good reason – the highest organizations in the world of football.

“This match (for third place in the Nations League) was a match for money, we have to be honest about it. We only play it because for UEFA it is extra money and it is an extra game on TV. For us, OK, it is a good match because we play against Italy, and for Italy it is a good match because it is against Belgium, but you see the players and coaches saying they want to play this match and of course we all want to play this match. But you have to see how much the line-ups changed, other players played. If both teams were in the final, other players would have played. This just shows that we play too many games. “

“In June, again, four Nations League games, why? Next year we will have the World Cup in November and maybe we will also have to play in June (after club season). We are going to get injured, nobody cares about the players anymore. In June, after a long season, we will have to play four UEFA Nations League games and then two weeks of vacation. And that is not enough for the players to be able to sustain 12 months at the highest level ”.

“If we never say anything, it will always be the same. They are against the Super League, but they do the same. They put on extra games, now they have created a new trophy, the Confederations Cup, or whatever it is called (new Club World Cup). And, well, it’s always the same. They may be mad at the teams that want the Super League and all, but they never care about the players, they only care about their pockets. And that’s a bad thing. There is no talk of the players. And now you hear that they want to do Euros and World Cups every year. When will we rest? Never. This will only cause more TOP players to get injured, injured and injured. And in the end that is something that should improve and be more careful, we are not robots. But it’s just more and more games, less rest for us and nobody cares about us. That is all”.

THE 5 GOALKEEPERS NOMINATED TO THE BEST 2021

Alisson Becker (Liverpool – Brazil).

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan – PSG – Italy).

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea – Senegal).

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich – Germany).

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City – Denmark).

Undefeated data. Thibaut Courtois already has a The Best award for Best FIFA Goalkeeper. He won it in 2018.

Did you know…? Thibaut Courtois can say that he has been the Golden Glove or Best Goalkeeper of the Premier League (Chelsea), Liga (Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid) and World Cup (Russia 2018). Historical player.