‘Hawkeye’; Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are going to sweep

The new trailer for ‘Hawkeye’ shows the powerful abilities of these two superheroes

The series of ‘Hawk Eye‘is in the process of production. Marvel studios has recently released a new trailer for the upcoming series de Disney + ‘Hawkeye’. A new promo trailer reveals several new teaser scenes featuring Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in action, and they’re just mind-blowing.

New trailer shows aspiring crime fighter Kate bishop played by Hailee Steinfeld, who will also introduce her mother Eleanor Bishop, played by Vera Farmiga and her inseparable new partner Clint Barton, played by the great Jeremy Renner. The heroine, how could it be less, is very happy to work with Clint because he is a huge fan of ‘Hawkeye’.

In the different scenes we can see the heroes in different situations, which allow us to anticipate what is to come. In other episodes, they have already demonstrated their incredible and powerful skills when dealing or facing their insidious opponents. Judging by the new promo, the show will have some great chases and shootouts.

Explosive arrows and lots of action.

In the trailer we can also see how Clint barton manufactures brutal and deadly explosive arrows. Plus, the promo preview clearly shows that Clint will face some of his best-known foes in the long run. The hero must solve all the problems before celebrating Christmas in the company of his family.

Remember that the action of the series will take place after the events we saw in the movie ‘Avengers: Endgame‘of 2019, directed by Anthony and Joe russo and starring: Josh Brolin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bradley Cooper, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

According to the plot, Clint will have to rethink his life and improve relationships with his relatives. Along the way, he meets Kate, a self-taught archer, and begins fighting bad guys with her. The miniseries’ Hawkeye ‘created by Jonathan Igla, and inspired by’Hawkeye‘ from Stan read and Don Heck, will premiere on November 24, 2021 in Disney +.

The fans from Marvel, among which I include myself, are already looking forward to the day, to see a series that surely will not disappoint.