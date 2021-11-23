Harvard students aren’t as smart as they seem

The Harvard University, located in the American city of Cambridge (Massachusetts) is the oldest educational institution in the country and one of the most prestigious in the world, which always appears in the first positions of the rankings.

Studying there is not easy or cheap, although passing through their classrooms practically guarantees a position in the business or scientific elite. That is why every year thousands of students face an admissions process that is always hazardous, but whose difficulty is not always the same for all students.

Opinion In defense of merit. Harvard is not the way Isaac Martin Barbero

In fact, a recently published study has revealed that only 57% of those admitted were admitted due to their meritsThat is, for outstanding grades or for demonstrating impressive extracurriculars. The rest, 43%, were admitted for having rich parents, being good athletes or being the children of former students, professors and university staff.

Dubious admission processes

This fact shows that the incredible competition that exists in Harvard’s admissions process is not just based on academic strength or in the excellent grades obtained in the tests, but also on whether your parents or grandparents have donated money significantly to the college campus.

This dynamic is intrinsically ingrained and, furthermore, racialized, since almost 70% of applicants who “inherit” a place at Harvard are still white. However, in contrast, African American, Asian American and Hispanic students who get admitted due to having parents with money represent only 16% of students.

The study reveals that the favoritism of some students prevails over others

Harvard has been an elite academic institution where for many centuries only the brightest and most privileged minds in the country had a place. Presidents of the Government like Franklin d. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy or Barack Obama, actors like Natalie Portman and Matt Damon or entrepreneurs like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are some of the personalities that have passed through their classrooms. However, this study shows that the favoritism of some students prevails over others and not precisely because of his academic merits, according to the British newspaper ‘The Gurdian’.