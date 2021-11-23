Hamilton will use in Arabia the engine with which he dominated in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton has remained eight points behind his rival Verstappen after winning in the Qatar GP, where he dominated at will from pole position.

And as the Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia is expected to favor the Mercedes W12 by being considered high-speed, Brackley’s team has confirmed that it will put the best power unit in the world on track. Lewis hamilton for the penultimate appointment of the year.

The engine is the new one used by Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix, and it can run at higher power settings because it has low mileage and because it doesn’t have to last as many races as are normally required of engines, as there are only two to go. the end.

Mercedes track engineering director, Andrew Shovlin, said the hopes for him Saudi Arabian GP they were tall, especially knowing that Hamilton will have more power.

“We have seen quite big changes in performance in the last few races, but if we look at the Saudi Arabian circuit, I think it will come in handy,” he said.

“For Lewis, we have the most powerful engine at our disposal, so that will give him a useful unit of power.”

The team manager, Toto wolff, agreed that Saudi Arabia should better suit his team car, especially in terms of the engine.

“The one from Saudi Arabia should be a good track for us, but we know that this year, when we think it is a good one, it can go the other way,” he told Sky.

“But there are long straights and we will bring out our best weapons, the engine, for Saudi Arabia.”

“Hopefully Valtteri [Bottas] he can be there because we need him, but in any case, if nobody leaves, everything will be decided in Abu Dhabi. “

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Shovlin explained that Mercedes decided not to use the more powerful engine at the Qatar GP because it was not worth it given the few straights there were at the Losail circuit.

“There are two [unidades de potencia] with which we are competing, “he revealed.

“Here we had the less powerful of the two in the car due to the nature of the circuit. So in that sense we are fine at the moment.”

But despite the confidence that the newer engine brings, Shovlin is aware that Mercedes cannot settle and hope that the Saudi weekend will be perfect for the team.

“The track should suit the car, but we probably would have said in Austin as well that we were going to have a great set-up and beat Red Bull, and they prevailed there,” he explained.

Also read:

“So we are always cautious when we go to a race instead of thinking that everything will turn out the way we want.”

“What we do know, though, are the things we have to do well in the set-up, what we have to do well with the tires and how they work, and that’s what we’re going to be busy doing for the next few days. , making sure we take every possible opportunity to get there in good shape. “

“With a new circuit, getting in good shape is very important on the learning curve, if you have a good car at the start, you can improve it from that base.”