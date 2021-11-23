Hacks for iPhone come to light by former Apple employee

The cheats were provided by TiToker Sabrina Badin.

There are four tricks pointed out by the former Apple employee.

You must have iOS 15 to make this series of recommendations.

One of the best qualities that can be found within the development of viral videos, are those made by creatives who help and try to provide useful, simple and fast alternatives to solve problems and thus facilitate daily life, to these tricks or hacks, are presented to the audiences, with the intention of getting more out of certain ordinary issues, and with it, being able to get the best out of different products and devices, the creatives that help users by providing content of this type are within the networks very popular social networks with great influence and content traffic.

The user Sabrina Badin, has an account on Tik Tok where she generates content within this topic, under the username of @thegeniussabb, Sabrina provides various tricks to her followers where it is now that she highlights a series of tricks given by the Apple employee , in order to get the best possible out of an iPhone.

The hacks

Within her Tik Tok account, Sabrina unveiled the following tricks with which she intends to help her followers get the most out of an iPhone.

Play music while recording a video: According to TikToker, this is the best advice it offers, since it explains how to put sounds when recording a video, making use of the speakers when playing music from any streaming application such as Spotify, Apple Music, among others.

In order to do this, Sabrina mentions that it is necessary to play a song, then the camera must be opened while in the photo option, then the white button used to take a photo must be held down, and move to the right With this, the iPhone will begin to record video while the selected music continues to be played.

Sort home screen: This trick provided by the former Apple employee, allows you to save time while looking to order the home screen of the device, which will allow you to move different applications in a single movement, instead of performing the process one by one, this is achieved by pressing a long period of time any app and then select the ones you want to move in a group.

Delete email and messages quickly: This other tip is designed in the same way to save users time, with which it promises to quickly delete emails and messages, since it shows that by placing a couple of those on which you want to delete or drag down, They select all the files that they want and with this they can save them, delete them, execute the function that they want.

Messages with animations: In this last TikTok, it is mentioned how to include animations within the sent messages, it indicates that to execute this trick it is necessary to previously send a password through iMessage with which it will be possible to activate the effects.

However, it is mentioned that to be able to use the tricks, it is necessary to have iOS 15, so that you can have a complete experience and be able to execute the tricks without setbacks, it is worth mentioning that this iOS update is already available for most of the iPhones and not only in the latest generation or those with a shorter launch time.

