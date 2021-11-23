GUARDIOLA, TUCHEL, LA SCALONETA AND MORE: The list with the 7 nominees for The Best award for FIFA Men’s Soccer Coach 2021

Thanks to the magical 2021 that he lived with the Argentina National Team, Lionel Scaloni, the absolute leader of La Scaloneta, was among the 7 nominees for The Best award for the Men’s Soccer Coach of the FIFA 2021. The manager of La Albiceleste entered a select group in which there are true elite masters, such as Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Diego Simeone, Roberto Mancini, Antonio Conte and Hansi Flick.

THE NOMINEES FOR THE BEST COACH AWARD – THE BEST

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina National Team).

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea).

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City).

Diego Simeone (Atlético de Madrid).

Roberto Mancini (Italy).

Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich).

Antonio Conte (Inter).

WHO CHOSEN THE CANDIDATES?

A panel of experts, including Jared Borgetti (Mexico), Tim Cahill (Australia), Geremi (Cameroon), Julio César (Brazil), Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany), Alexi Lalas (United States), Javier Mascherano (Argentina) and David Trezeguet (France).

WHAT IS THE EVALUATION PERIOD?

From October 8, 2020 to August 6, 2021.

WHO VOTES THE WINNER?

Current coaches of the national men’s teams (25%).

Current captains of the national men’s teams (25%).

A specialized journalist representing the territory of each selection (25%).

Registered fans on FIFA.com (25%).

WHEN WILL YOU KNOW WHO WON?

The winner will be known at the online ceremony to be held on January 17, 2022.

Undefeated data. Claudio Ranieri (2016), Zinedine Zidane (2017), Didier Deschamps (2018) and Juergen Klopp (2019 and 2020) are the coaches who have won this award from FIFA.

Did you know…? With Lionel Scalini as DT, the Argentine National Team broke a 28-year drought without an absolute title. Champion of America after beating Brazil at El Maracaná.

Undefeated data. Roberto Mancini’s Italian National Team holds the record for the most consecutive matches (37) without defeat in international football.