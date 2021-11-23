Government rejects four a month

Vicenç Martínez, general director of Professional Regulation of the Ministry of Health.

The medical guards continue to be one of the aspects that generate the most controversy among the collective, from the first stages of the professional career such as the home, given the high physical wear and tear they entail. The Medicine residents consider excessive the 7 days that the current regulations establish as a maximum, as has been made known publicly by the MIR Association on numerous occasions. His proposal, reiterated in September, involves modifying Royal Decree 1146/2006, of October 6, which regulates the special employment relationship of residence for the ftraining of specialists in Health Sciences, and thus reduce mandatory monthly resident guards seven to four days. The Popular Party has been in charge of raising this request to the Congress of Deputies, although not without much success.



In its written response to the formation, the Government makes clear its intention to keep said decree intact, since “it only establishes a maximum limit of guards / month“, and since in most” cases the recommended monthly number of guards is between 4 and 6 “. The Executive also hides itself in the” formative character “that the extra periods have in the case of Look.

How many MIR guards are carried out in each specialty?

Although the ‘top’ of guards that a doctor in training it would be the equivalent of a week, most of the training programs, they explain, reduce the number of guards “to between 3 and 5 in the case of Family and Community Medicine and between 4 and 6 in other specialties with more places available , as is the case with Digestive System, Cardiology, General Surgery and Digestive System, Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology, Internal Medicine and Gynecology and Obstetrics. Therefore, it understands that, in practice, the recommendation fits with the request made by residents, even despite the limit imposed by law. Remember also that the ongoing care, the guards, are part of the usual care activity of health centers, therefore, “must be found in the training of specialists, as recognized in article 25.3 of Directive 2005/36 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council , of September 7, 2005, regarding the recognition of professional qualifications“.