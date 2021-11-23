Google’s app to communicate using just your gaze is now available in Spanish

Look to Speak is now available in Spain: the Google app that allows you to use your mobile with your eyes now includes Spanish language

Look to Speak it was one of the last accessibility apps released by Google. With it, users with mobility problems are allowed use your mobile only with the movement of your eyes, greatly facilitating a process that, for many, is simple.

One of the drawbacks of this application is that, until now, it was only available in a very small number of languages. Fortunately, Google has updated Look to Speak to add support for seventeen new languages, among which is the Spanish, both from Spain and Latin America.

Communicate using the movement of your eyes thanks to Look to Speak

To work, Look to Speak bases its operation on algorithms trained with methods of machine learning, capable of identify eye movements of the user through the device’s selfie camera.

In this way, the user can build sentences using usual vocabulary, looking left or right in each case.

The app also includes other functions such as the possibility of adjust eye detection sensitivity, or the option of add your own terms to the app’s vocabulary. Since it is now available in Spanish, setting up and using the application should be an easier process for users.

In addition to Spanish, support for other languages ​​has been added. The full list is as follows:

Arabic (Modern Standard Arabic), Bengali, German, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (LatAm), French, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Marathi, Portuguese, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Vietnamese.

Look to Speak can download completely free via Google Play Store. The app should be compatible with the vast majority of modern smartphones,

