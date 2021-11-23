Google ranking in Peru: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Monday, November 22

The transmission platform Google makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in Peru. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

1. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

Four. Fifty shades darker

As Christian struggles with his inner demons, Anastasia must face the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

5. A quiet place 2

Following the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must confront the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

6. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

7. Fifty Shades Freed

Believing that they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and their life full of luxury. But just as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

8. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

9. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

10. The infinite purge

For members of an underground movement, an annual night of anarchy and murder is no longer enough, so they decide to return to the United States the endless chaos and massacres, where no one will be safe again … ever. Adela and her husband Juan live in Texas, where he works as a farmhand on a ranch for the wealthy Tucker family. On the morning after the traditional purge, a gang of masked assassins violently and illegally attacks the Tucker family. After this event, the Texan family is forced to unite with Juan and his wife to face an entire country on the verge of collapse, which is sinking into a sea of ​​chaos and blood. Fifth and last installment of the saga ‘The Purge’.

