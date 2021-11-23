Golden Ball 2021: delivery date and candidates for the highest individual award in world football

Ballon d’Or 2021: find out when the award will be delivered.

The Ballon d’Or returns in 2021 after what happened in 2020, when France Football magazine decided not to present the award because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the normal development of football leagues around the world. Which player will win the greatest individual honor in the beautiful game?

The 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the Châtelet Theater (Paris), this Monday, November 29 (time to be confirmed) from the FIFA digital platforms. You can also follow all the details in Infobae, which will have the minute by minute of the entire event. Do not miss it.

Unlike in recent years, the 2021 Ballon d’Or looks more competitive. That is to say, there are no clear favorites like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were at the time. The decision will be made by journalists, technicians and captains of the globe. They will choose the best of the year (and not of the season).

Chelsea and Manchester City, finalists of the last Champions League, are the teams with the most players on the list of candidates for the award (5 each). Real Madrid has 2 and Barcelona 1. The modest Villarreal also has 1. Be careful: the last to receive the Ballon d’Or was Lionel Messi (2019).

CANDIDATES FOR THE GOLDEN BALL 2021

– César Azpilicueta (Chelsea, Spain)

– Nicolò Barella (Inter, Italy)

– Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

– Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, Italy)

– Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus, Italy)

– Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

– Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

– Rúben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

– Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain, Italy)

– Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal)

– Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)

– Erling Haaland (Dortmund, Norway)

– Jorginho (Chelsea, Italy)

– Harry Kane (Tottenham, England)

– N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea, France)

– Simon Kjaer (Milan, Denmark)

– Lautaro Martínez (Inter, Argentina)

– Robert Lewandowski (Bayern, Poland)

– Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea, Belgium)

– Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Algeria)

– Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

– Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

– Luka Modrić (Real Madrid, Croatia)

– Gerard Moreno (Villarreal, Spain)

– Mason Mount (Chelsea, England)

– Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)

– Pedri (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

– Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

– Raheem Sterling (Manchester City, England)

– Luis Suárez (Atlético, Uruguay)

LAST 10 GOLDEN BALL WINNERS

– 2020 / Not delivered

– 2019 / Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina).

– 2018 / Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia).

– 2017 / Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal).

– 2016 / Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal).

– 2015 / Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina).

– 2014 / Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal).

– 2013 / Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal).

– 2012 / Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina).

– 2011 / Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina).

– 2010 / Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina).

THIS IS THE RANKING OF THE 2019 GOLDEN BALL

1. Lionel Messi.

2. Virgil van Dijk.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo.

4. Sadio Mané.

5. Mohamed Salah.

6. Kylian Mbappé.

7. Alisson Becker.

8. Robert Lewandowski.

9. Bernardo Silva.

10. Riyad Mahrez.

PLAYERS WHO WON THE GOLDEN BALL MOST TIMES

1. Lionel Messi (6 awards)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (5 awards)

3. Michel Platini (3 awards)

3. Johan Cruyff (3 awards)

3. Marco van Basten (3 awards)

Lionel Messi posing with his 6 Ballon d’Ors.

KEEP READING:

Barristas from Alianza Lima take away a Sporting Cristal fan’s shirt to let him see the final of League 1

Leao Butrón: “Pedro Gallese is the best goalkeeper in the history of Peruvian football”

Peruvian national team: the two rivals it would have before facing Colombia in qualifying